Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 1,085,534 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,638,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085,534 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 166.4% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 48,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 22.4% during the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,908,000 after acquiring an additional 781,672 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,954,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 13.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $8.96 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. UBS Group downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L Kevin Cox bought 105,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $994,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

