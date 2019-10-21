RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stake Lifted by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $94,704,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $27,385,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $26,135,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $18,222,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,062,000 after buying an additional 157,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, COO David Sipes sold 13,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $1,921,878.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,665,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.06, for a total transaction of $3,862,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 175,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,093,868.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,884 shares of company stock valued at $61,280,885. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.59. The stock had a trading volume of 41,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4,017.25 and a beta of 0.83. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.13 and its 200-day moving average is $126.87.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.