Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a negative net margin of 89.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of RIGL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,920. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $268.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.35. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,075,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,445,000 after acquiring an additional 79,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,177,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,225 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 5,475,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $13,050,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,485,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

