Reviewing Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) and Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN)

Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) and Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Roan Resources and Legacy Reserves, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roan Resources 0 2 0 0 2.00 Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 N/A

Roan Resources currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 297.35%. Given Roan Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Roan Resources is more favorable than Legacy Reserves.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of Roan Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Legacy Reserves shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Legacy Reserves shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roan Resources and Legacy Reserves’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources $517.82 million 0.45 -$140.67 million $0.92 1.64 Legacy Reserves $554.86 million 0.00 $43.83 million N/A N/A

Legacy Reserves has higher revenue and earnings than Roan Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Roan Resources and Legacy Reserves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources -34.06% 6.23% 3.29% Legacy Reserves -18.46% N/A -5.33%

Summary

Roan Resources beats Legacy Reserves on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roan Resources

Linn Energy, Inc., through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

