Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Retrophin were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTRX. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Retrophin during the second quarter worth $4,150,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Retrophin by 32.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 612,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Retrophin by 98.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Retrophin by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retrophin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,036,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $294,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTRX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Retrophin from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura reduced their price objective on Retrophin from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price objective on Retrophin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Retrophin from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Retrophin Inc has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $27.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $490.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.27). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $44.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retrophin Inc will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

