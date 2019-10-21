Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) vs. Cousins Properties (NASDAQ:CUZ) Head to Head Review

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Cousins Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $295.80 million 7.28 $42.73 million $1.14 16.54 Cousins Properties $475.21 million 11.64 $79.16 million $2.52 14.96

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 15.28% 3.50% 1.52% Cousins Properties 10.61% 1.71% 1.14%

Dividends

Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Retail Opportunity Investments and Cousins Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cousins Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00

Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.51%. Cousins Properties has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 29.71%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cousins Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services and Standard & Poor's.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

