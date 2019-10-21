Research Analysts Set Expectations for Preferred Bank’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research report issued on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.29. DA Davidson currently has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $52.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $783.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.19. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.22 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 931,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Preferred Bank by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Preferred Bank by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 70,809 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Preferred Bank by 861.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

