REPO 1-Day Volume Tops $4,095.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One REPO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. REPO has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and $4,095.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00220783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.01271440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031681 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00089553 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

