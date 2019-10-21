Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of research firms have commented on REPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital set a $28.00 price target on Replimune Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $191,812.50. Also, CEO Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $413,462.50. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $852,500 in the last 90 days. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 76,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management III LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 779,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REPL stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. 2,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,307. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 3.23.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

