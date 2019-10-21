Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €54.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.39 ($74.87).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €48.56 ($56.47) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €53.32. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.