Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amarin (AMRN)

Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2019 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/18/2019 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

10/17/2019 – Amarin was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2019 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

10/15/2019 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/15/2019 – Amarin is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2019 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/27/2019 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/12/2019 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2019 – Amarin was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Amarin was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Amarin was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Amarin was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Amarin was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $16.13 on Monday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,150.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,902 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Amarin by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amarin by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after buying an additional 367,369 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

