Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cogent Communications (CCOI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) recently:
- 10/9/2019 – Cogent Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. It offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users and on-net services in carrier-neutral co-location facilities, company controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, it offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of point-to-point carrier Ethernet, TDM, POS, SDH, and/or carrier Ethernet circuits. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cogent Communications Group, Inc., is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia. “
- 10/9/2019 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/3/2019 – Cogent Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/2/2019 – Cogent Communications was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/17/2019 – Cogent Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of CCOI opened at $56.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.55. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 92,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 125.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.