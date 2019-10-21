Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cogent Communications (CCOI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) recently:

10/9/2019 – Cogent Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. It offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users and on-net services in carrier-neutral co-location facilities, company controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, it offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of point-to-point carrier Ethernet, TDM, POS, SDH, and/or carrier Ethernet circuits. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cogent Communications Group, Inc., is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia. “

10/9/2019 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/3/2019 – Cogent Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – Cogent Communications was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/17/2019 – Cogent Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CCOI opened at $56.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.55. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Liebhaber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $299,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $39,339.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $258,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,080 shares of company stock worth $1,239,512. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 92,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 125.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

