Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Sets New 12-Month High at $188.69

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $188.69 and last traded at $188.69, with a volume of 27825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $239.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average is $87.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 410.38% and a negative return on equity of 3,282.73%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 63,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $5,456,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,217,637.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,150. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

