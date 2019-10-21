Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$13.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s FY2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

EFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.07.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$10.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.15, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.70. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.94.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$249.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.93%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

