Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

Shares of Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 2,155 ($28.16) on Thursday. Rathbone Brothers has a one year low of GBX 2,055 ($26.85) and a one year high of GBX 2,560 ($33.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,294.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,253.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is 1.47%.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

