Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.47 million.

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

