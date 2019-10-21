Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10,065.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,245 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 587.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,116,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,341,000 after purchasing an additional 818,490 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,763,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,167,000 after purchasing an additional 729,863 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 646,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,844,000 after purchasing an additional 571,015 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX opened at $102.66 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $107.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.75.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

