Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quanex Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.42. Quanex Building Products reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quanex Building Products.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 8,132 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $154,833.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,314 shares in the company, valued at $634,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,489 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $99,350.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,671 shares in the company, valued at $555,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 340.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,134,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 69,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 125,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,109. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $634.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

