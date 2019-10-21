QLC Chain Price Up 1.6% This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Binance, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. QLC Chain has a market cap of $4.35 million and $261,615.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00221774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.01376188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00032902 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00090788 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinnest, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

