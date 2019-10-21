Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Lowered by KeyCorp

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

STLD has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Longbow Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

STLD stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez acquired 8,920 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,262.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $19,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 151,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 847,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,253,000 after acquiring an additional 280,904 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 520,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $2,637,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.