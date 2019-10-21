Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for IBM Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:IBM)

IBM (NYSE:IBM) – Wedbush reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IBM in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.73. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. IBM’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $134.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.35. The company has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. IBM has a 1 year low of $105.94 and a 1 year high of $152.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,554,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,389,000 after purchasing an additional 150,472 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 59,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 10,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

