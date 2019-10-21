Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDEV. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.09.

CDEV stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $950.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.97. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.74%. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,084.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $5,312,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 4.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 13.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

