Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

NYSE:PK opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,308,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,512,000 after buying an additional 2,199,863 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 436.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,435,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,132,000 after buying an additional 1,981,779 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,379,000 after buying an additional 1,720,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,335,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,725,000 after buying an additional 1,443,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,543,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,297,000 after buying an additional 1,053,929 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.81%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.