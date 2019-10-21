Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Reduced by Raymond James

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Norbord in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OSB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC set a $30.00 price target on shares of Norbord and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

NYSE OSB opened at $26.38 on Monday. Norbord has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $30.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Norbord had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Norbord’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 37.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 30.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 11,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.42%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

