Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for CECO Environmental Corp. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CECE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of CECE opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $81.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.67 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 34.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 83.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 14.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 159,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

