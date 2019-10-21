Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report released on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHAK. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.68.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $92.81 on Monday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 130.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.68.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 12.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,021,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $506,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,124.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,406 shares of company stock valued at $27,464,286. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

