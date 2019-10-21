PUBLISH Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 5% lower against the dollar. PUBLISH has a market cap of $491,506.00 and $25,506.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00223408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.83 or 0.01358812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00033312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00090888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,891,559 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

