PTON (PTON) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, PTON has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PTON token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. PTON has a market cap of $790,486.00 and approximately $3,099.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PTON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00220204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.01259333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00031344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00088623 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PTON Token Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,909,156,667 tokens. PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.