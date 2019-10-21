Proton Token 1-Day Volume Hits $1.21 Million (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 114.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Proton Token token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, FCoin, CoinTiger and LBank. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded 95.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton Token has a market cap of $4.95 million and $1.21 million worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00221305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.01273683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031725 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00088974 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,247,443,438 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinTiger, DDEX, BCEX, BitForex and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.