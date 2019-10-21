Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at $26,978,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $973,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $3,624,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 40,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $70.20 on Monday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

