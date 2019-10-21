Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 2,231 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of VV traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.70. The company had a trading volume of 67,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.97 and a 200-day moving average of $134.14. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $107.34 and a 12 month high of $138.97.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

