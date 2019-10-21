Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Invests $66,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 61,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 34,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $2,489,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 45.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,740. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $75.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Dillon acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $222,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 108,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,449.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 15,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

