Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Filament LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 631,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 397,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.65. 47,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,168. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $154.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.71 and a 200 day moving average of $149.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

