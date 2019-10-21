Privatix (PRIX) Market Cap Reaches $466,354.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00005164 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, COSS and YoBit. Over the last week, Privatix has traded up 36.1% against the dollar. Privatix has a total market cap of $466,354.00 and approximately $1,119.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00220758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.68 or 0.01161752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00030273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00088863 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Privatix Token Profile

Privatix’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, COSS and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

