Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $18.00 price objective on Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

PRMW opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $465.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Cates acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,278.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $77,820 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Primo Water by 26,645.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Primo Water by 8.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

