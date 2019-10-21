Primas (PST) Price Tops $0.0774 on Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Primas token can now be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00000941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank, BCEX and Gate.io. Primas has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $280,351.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00221880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.67 or 0.01345821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031825 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090179 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas was first traded on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas . The official website for Primas is primas.io

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

