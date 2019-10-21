Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

APTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $648.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $113.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.58 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 172,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 76,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

