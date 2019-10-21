PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) to Release Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.90 million.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$15.32 on Monday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$15.25 and a 1 year high of C$22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.82.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

