PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) and Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Head to Head Contrast

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) and Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magal Security Systems has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PowerFleet and Magal Security Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million 2.08 -$5.81 million ($0.22) -27.23 Magal Security Systems $92.60 million 1.00 $2.95 million N/A N/A

Magal Security Systems has higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Magal Security Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Magal Security Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and Magal Security Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% Magal Security Systems 0.66% 0.72% 0.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PowerFleet and Magal Security Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magal Security Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

PowerFleet currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.33%. Given PowerFleet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Magal Security Systems.

Summary

Magal Security Systems beats PowerFleet on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerFleet

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security. The company offers perimeter security products that enable customers to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas. Its perimeter security systems include fence mounted detection systems; detection grids, gates, and fences to protect water passages, VIP residences, and other outdoor applications; buried sensors; hybrid perimeter intrusion detection and intelligent lighting systems; electrical field disturbance sensors; and microwave sensors. The company also provides integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications; and cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks, as well as turnkey solutions. In addition, it offers RoboGuard, a platform that runs on a rail along the perimeter of protected sites; and life safety/duress alarm products to protect personnel in prisons. Further, the company provides MTC-1500I, a dual technology outdoor surveillance system; Fortis4G, a fourth generation command and control system; StarNet 2, a security management system; and Network Manager, a middleware package. Its products are used to protect national borders, military bases, power plants, airports, sea ports, postal facilities, prisons, banks, retail operations, hospitals, municipal security, sporting events, and industrial locations from terrorism, theft, and other security threats. The company sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. Magal Security Systems Ltd. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.

