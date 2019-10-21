Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.17 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. Potlatchdeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Potlatchdeltic to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $42.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.41. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

