Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.32. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 188,005 shares changing hands.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Polymet Mining by 44.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Polymet Mining by 11.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 32,908 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Polymet Mining by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 434,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Polymet Mining by 184.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,079,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,348,986 shares during the last quarter.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

