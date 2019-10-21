Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $418.63

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $418.63 and traded as low as $399.30. Playtech shares last traded at $407.50, with a volume of 750,053 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTEC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price (up from GBX 520 ($6.79)) on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 603 ($7.88) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 526.75 ($6.88).

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 406.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 418.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a €0.06 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Playtech’s payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

