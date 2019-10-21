PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $5.16 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00222127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.01297732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031636 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089405 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 987,454,627 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

