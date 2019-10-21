Piper Jaffray Companies Drops Coverage on BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBIO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BBIO opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $32.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.