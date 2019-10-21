Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) & Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:COF) Critical Contrast

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Capital One Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 4 1 0 2.20 Capital One Financial 1 7 11 0 2.53

Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $60.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.41%. Capital One Financial has a consensus target price of $104.71, indicating a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 30.38% 9.99% 1.57% Capital One Financial 17.50% 10.68% 1.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Capital One Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.15 billion 3.89 $359.44 million $4.74 12.24 Capital One Financial $32.38 billion 1.30 $6.02 billion $10.88 8.25

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Financial Partners. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Pinnacle Financial Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operates 114 offices, including 47 in Tennessee, 38 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. It also provides credit card loans; auto, home, and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, and small-ticket commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through the Internet and mobile banking, as well as through Cafés, ATMs, and branches located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.