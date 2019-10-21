Photon (PHO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Photon has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Photon has a market capitalization of $117,935.00 and $4.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,224.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.31 or 0.02120161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.81 or 0.02819533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00665366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00714947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00055456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00446314 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 30,844,485,235 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

