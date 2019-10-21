Phore One Day Volume Reaches $125,540.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $125,540.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00001032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Nanex, CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013048 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000236 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,007,363 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDAX, Nanex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

