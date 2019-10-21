Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $107.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

