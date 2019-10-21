Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.32

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.32 and last traded at $108.04, with a volume of 13374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.