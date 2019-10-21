PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

PDRDY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of PDRDY opened at $35.94 on Thursday. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $39.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

